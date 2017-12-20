Radio host and Fox News guest Kevin Jackson told the hosts of the channel’s “Outnumbered” program that FBI agents may have hatched a plan to assassinate President Trump.

Mr. Jackson made the claim during Tuesday’s broadcast amid a discussion centered around a recently released text message authored by FBI agent Peter Strzok, a former member of the special counsel’s investigation into Mr. Trump’s election who was reassigned over the summer for sending anti-Trump messages.

“I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office — that there’s no way he gets elected — but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk. It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40,” Mr. Strzok wrote in an August 2016 message to FBI lawyer Lisa Page released last week.

The identity of the “Andy” mentioned by Mr. Strzok isn’t publicly known, and Republicans as high-ranking as Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley have requested clarification from the Department of Justice while theorists point toward Andrew McCabe, the FBI’s deputy director.

Mr. Jackson, on his part, proposed the text message meant the FBI may have plotted to kill the president.

“Well, I think they’re going to say, what was his intent, right?” he asked with respect to the agent’s text message. “That is exactly what former FBI Director James Comey said when he was letting Hillary Clinton off the hook. And his intent, regardless of whether it was an assassination attempt or whatever, it was definitely something.”

“Well, I’m just saying, we don’t know what it was,” Mr. Jackson continued. “When you say, ‘we’ve got to make sure that this guy doesn’t get in at all cost,’ what does that mean? So I’m saying there’s a spectrum of what does it mean, but one thing that we know for sure, is that he was plotting in an election against a candidate, and there’s FBI fingerprints all over this.”

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner attempted to call the guest’s claim into question, but Mr. Jackson doubled down on the theory and suggested he wasn’t the only person propagating it, adding: “Oh, it’s been floated.”

“When I talk about this, I’m talking about social media stuff and, you know, that’s out there, I’m not talking about media sources,” Mr. Jackson said.

When another guest said the claims weren’t credible, Mr. Jackson sheepishly conceded: “I mean, yeah.”

Indeed, Mr. Jackson’s comment came on the heels of far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones recently predicting that FBI operatives are plotting to take out Mr. Trump.

“I think they’re going to go ahead and make their move to kill the president,” he said during Monday’s broadcast of “The Alex Jones Show,” his syndicated radio and internet program. “I think in the next 30 days, I think they’re going to make an assassination attempt. I just — my gut — I see all of them together, they’re that desperate. They’re either going to give up or they’re going to activate their cells.”

Mr. Jackson is a Fox News contributor, syndicated radio show host and best-selling author of books including 2014’s “Race Pimping: The Multi-Trillion Dollar Business of Liberalism.”

The Department of Justice appointed former FBI director Robert Mueller in May to investigate “any links and/or coordination between Russian government and individuals associated with the campaign of President Donald Trump, and any matters that arose or may arise directly from the investigation.” Mr. Strzok was initially a member of Mr. Mueller’s team of investigators, but he was reassigned to the FBI’s human resources office over the summer as a result of his having sent anti-Trump text messages prior to the president’s election.