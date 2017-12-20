Pepco is requesting a rate hike for its D.C. customers in 2018 — to the tune of $66.2 million.

The utility provider filed the request Tuesday with the Public Service Commission (PSC) of the District of Columbia.

The rate hike would mean a 9.24 percent increase to residents’ monthly bills, according to the PSC request.

Pepco said that the raise is needed because the existing rates don’t cover the costs to provide D.C. customers with electricity. The company also said more funds were needed to update its “aging infrastructure.”

The request comes after the PSC approved another rate hike from Pepco in August. The PSC also approved increased rates last summer.