AT&T announced Wednesday it will give more than 200,000 American employees special bonuses of $1,000 once the tax reform bill is signed into law.

The telecom giant also said it would increase its capital expenditures budget by $1 billion in response to the landmark legislation, which cuts the corporate tax rate from 35 to 21 percent.

“Congress, working closely with the President, took a monumental step to bring taxes paid by U.S. businesses in line with the rest of the industrialized world,” AT&T chairman and CEO Randall Stephenson said in a statement. “This tax reform will drive economic growth and create good-paying jobs. In fact, we will increase our U.S. investment and pay a special bonus to our U.S. employees.”

President Trump celebrated the passage of the bill overhauling the tax code at a press conference on Wednesday.

“It’s always a lot of fun when you win,” Mr. Trump said, flanked by House and Senate Republicans.

“AT&T plans to increase U.S. capital spending $1 billion and provide $1,000 special bonus to more than 200,000 U.S. employees,” he added, “and that’s because of what we did.”

The House passed the $1.5 trillion tax bill on Wednesday on a 224-201 vote, sending the legislation to the White House for Mr. Trump’s signature.

Lawmakers have framed the legislation as a “Christmas gift” to American families.

AT&T wasn’t the only company spreading the holiday cheer on Wednesday.

Fifth Third Bancorp also announced bonuses of $1,000 to more than 13,500 employees and said it would raise its minimum hourly wage to $15. The banking corporation said approximately 3,000 employees will benefit from the wage increase.

“It is good for our communities, employees and Fifth Third Bank,” CEO Greg Carmichael said in a statement.