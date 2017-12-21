A former congressional candidate in Virginia was charged Wednesday, accused of stealing from a government program meant for low-income children.

Shaun Brown, a Democratic candidate in the 2nd Congressional District in 2016, was charged with fraud and theft of government property, according to the indictment, the Daily Press reported.

Ms. Brown is accused of submitting fake paperwork for a group that administered a free-lunch program through the Department of Agriculture.

She denies the charges and is suing the agency, saying they falsified the documents, the Daily Press said.

Ms. Brown lost the election to Republican Rep. Scott Taylor.