The Federal Bureau of Investigation says it has thwarted a Christmas terror attack in San Francisco by a suspect inspired by ISIS.

U.S. officials say the City by the Bay narrowly avoided a massacre inspired by 2015’s terror attack in San Bernardino and October’s rental-truck attack in Manhattan, which killed eight. Court documents say Everitt Aaron Jameson was arrested this week while prepping for a rampage at the city’s Pier 39.

The suspect was charged with attempting to supply support to a foreign terrorist organization.

A local ABC affiliate reported Friday that Mr. Jameson, a convert to Islam who referred to himself as Abdallah adu Everitt ibn Gordon, eyed the location because he “knew it was a heavily crowded area,” and that Christmas would be “the perfect day.”

The suspect had some weapons training due to a brief stint — a few months — in the Marine Corps.

Several firearms and fireworks were found at the suspect’s Modesto home after a search warrant was executed.

One handwritten letter found by agents included the suspect’s last will and testament.

“I Abdallah adu Everitt ibn Gordon, have committed these acts upon the Kuffar, in the name of Dar al Islam, Allahu Akbar!” the letter read. “You have all brought this upon yourselves. There is no innocent Kuffar!”