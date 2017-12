Pop singer Lorde said she’s “considering all options” on her upcoming concert in Israel after pro-Palestinian fans urged her to cancel.

“Noted! Been speaking w many people about this and considering all options. Thank u for educating me i am learning all the time too,” the 21-year-old, two-time Grammy winner tweeted Wednesday evening.

Lorde was responding to an open letter by two pro-Palestinian activists from her home country of New Zealand that called on the pop singer to cancel her June 5 performance in Tel Aviv.

In their letter, Justine Sachs and Nadia Abu-Shanab accused the Israeli government of “oppression, ethnic cleansing, human rights violations, occupation and apartheid” and said Lorde’s performance in the country would “be seen as giving support” to those policies, The Guardian reported.

“As fans of yours, we know that you’re an empathetic artist who is committed to the empowerment of women, the LGBTIQ community and people of colour,” they wrote. “We’ve watched as you’ve used your platform to draw attention to institutional racism, sexism and white privilege. You’ve talked about the need to ‘stay informed and stay outraged’ about the intolerant and discriminatory policies of the Trump administration. We only ask you do the same with the Israeli government.”

Lorde hasn’t tweeted since she said she was reconsidering the performance. Her management team didn’t respond to The Guardian’s request for comment.