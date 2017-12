Princess Michael of Kent, wife of the queen’s cousin Prince Michael, has apologized after wearing a blackamoor brooch to a royal lunch attended by Prince Harry’s biracial American fiancée, Meghan Markle.

The 72-year-old princess was blasted on social media as “racist” after wearing the elaborate brooch on her coat to the queen’s annual Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

Blackamoor is a style of artwork dating from the 18th century that often depicts black men and women as slaves, the New York Post reported.

ah, the Princess who wears *racist jewelry* to lunch with Meghan Markle. RACIST. JEWELRY. https://t.co/pUEqDarkqN — Anne Helen Petersen (@annehelen) December 21, 2017

A spokesperson for the princess told TMZ that she’s “very sorry and distressed” over the controversy regarding the brooch. A source told the gossip news website that she vowed never to wear it again.

“We’re told it was a gift she’s worn many times before, without controversy,” TMZ reported.

The royal lunch reportedly was the first time Princess Michael would have met Ms. Markle, who received racist backlash after her engagement to Prince Harry was made public.

It’s not the first time Princess Michael has faced controversy for actions deemed racially insensitive. She made international headlines in 2004 after she allegedly told a group of black diners in a New York restaurant to “go back to the colonies” when complaining about their noise. She denied the accusation.