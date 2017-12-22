Shelly Simonds said Friday that she may take legal action depending on the outcome of her race for a Virginia state seat.

“It does really sound crazy and I am holding on to my faith in the process. I disagree with the court’s ruling, but we’re going to try to take some legal action, but I hope it doesn’t come down to pulling names out of a hat,” Ms. Simonds, Virginia Democrat, said on CNN.

Ms. Simonds is in a race against Del. David Yancey’s seat in the Virginia House of Delegates. She was ahead by a single vote in a recount of the race, but a judge ruled some of the ballots were invalid. One ballot had both names filled out with a slash through the bubble with Ms. Simonds‘ name.

The recount process could be decided “by lots” according to state law, but Ms. Simonds said she’d prefer it not to be decided that way and may take action if necessary. She did not specify what action she’d take.