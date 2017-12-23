ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) - Northern Virginia residents upset about excessive noise from military helicopters will be able to address the issue at a community forum.

Congressman Don Beyer, a Democrat who represents Arlington County and the inner suburbs of northern Virginia, is hosting the forum Jan. 16 at Abingdon Elementary School in Arlington.

County residents have complained for years about helicopter noise. Beyer inserted a provision into legislation last year directing the Pentagon to study flight routes and possible ways to minimize the noise.

The January meeting is part of that study.