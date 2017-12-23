MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A mixture of rain, snow and freezing rain is complicating holiday traveling across much of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the region, warning of slippery roads and limited visibility.

A number of minor traffic accidents have been reported across the region.

In New Hampshire, highway crews were out all night spreading salt on roadways.

In Maine, the turnpike was closed for a time early Saturday morning after a tractor trailer truck crashed in Kittery while trying to avoid a car that had spun out in front of it.

In Vermont, a driver suffered minor injuries when his car spun out on an Interstate 89 bridge in Winooski in slick conditions. Police say the vehicle had worn summer tires.