HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The Latest on a man who fired at police in several locations in Pennsylvania’s state capital, wounding one, before being shot and killed (all times local):

8:45 p.m.

The Department of Homeland Security says a man who fired at officers in Pennsylvania’s state capital before he was shot and killed was a naturalized U.S. citizen who was admitted to the country from Egypt on a family-based immigrant visa.

Acting DHS Press Secretary Tyler Q. Houlton says Saturday that “the long chain of migration” that led to Ahmed Aminamin El-Mofty’s admission to the U.S. was initiated years ago by a distant relative.

Authorities say El-Mofty fired at a Capitol police officer Friday and later at a state trooper, wounding her. El-Mofty then attacked other officers with two handguns and was killed.

Houlton says incidents like the one involving El-Mofty “highlight the Trump administration’s concerns with extended family chain migration.” He says chain migration and the diversity visa lottery program have been exploited by extremists.

___

___

5:35 p.m.

A relative is expressing shock at the actions of a man police say fired at officers in several locations in Pennsylvania’s state capital before he was shot and killed.

Ahmed Soweilam tells PennLive.com the reported actions by Ahmed Aminamin El-Mofty, his sister’s ex-husband, are “not his behavior at all.”

Dauphin County District Attorney Ed Marsico says El-Mofty fired at a Capitol police officer Friday and later at a state trooper, wounding her. He says El-Mofty then attacked other officers with two handguns and was killed.

Soweilam says El-Mofty had lived in Egypt and had worked as a security guard. He says El-Mofty had no history of violence or mental illness and was “not an aggressive person.”

___

10:30 a.m.

A prosecutor says there’s “no doubt” that a gunman who fired at police in several locations in Pennsylvania’s state capital, wounding one of them, was targeting police officers.

Dauphin County District Attorney Ed Marsico says 51-year-old Ahmed Aminamin El-Mofty fired at a capital police officer shortly after 4 p.m. Friday and later at a state trooper, wounding her. Marsico says both officers were in marked vehicles.

El-Mofty was killed during a shootout with local and state police. Authorities say he was armed with two handguns. The trooper struck is “doing well” and expected to make a full recovery.

El-Mofty has ties to the Middle East and recently traveled there, but the motive for the attack isn’t yet known. Marsico asked for information from the public about El-Mofty.