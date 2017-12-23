AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Republican Gov. Paul LePage says that Maine has received approval for additional specialists to work with veterans on justice outreach and health care.

The governor says that the Maine Bureau of Veterans Services has brought renewed federal attention to issues involving justice-connected veterans and their post-incarceration transition back into civilian life.

The Veterans Affairs analyzed Maine’s rate of homeless veterans, incarceration issues, calls to the veterans’ crisis-line and other risks a rural state faces such as the propensity for isolation. The agency agreed that Maine needed additional resources to serve veterans in crisis.

Maine has also been recently approved for a suicide prevention coordinator.