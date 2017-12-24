PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) - The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Legare (la-GREE) is back in Virginia after a 45-day deployment in the Caribbean.

The Coast Guard says the Legare returned to Portsmouth on Sunday.

The deployment was part of Operation Unified Resolve, and included patrols to prevent drug smuggling and illegal immigration into the U.S.

While in the Caribbean, the crew first stopped in San Juan, Puerto Rico, to deliver generators and compressors to victims of the hurricanes there.

The crew also made a port visit in Bridgetown, Barbados, and participated in professional exchanges with the Barbados Defense Force.