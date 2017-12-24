Sen. Jeff Flake said Sunday that Trump-style rallies look like the “spasms of a dying party” and that Republicans run the risk of alienating a large swath of voters if they stoke anger and resentment instead of governing.

Mr. Flake, Arizona Republican and frequent Trump critic, decided to retire from the Senate instead of seeking reelection in 2018, saying he didn’t see a spot for him in a GOP guided by President Trump and former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon.

“When you look at some of the audiences cheering for Republicans, sometimes you look out there and you say, ‘Those are the spasms of a dying party.’ When you look at the lack of diversity sometimes, and it depends on where you are obviously, but by and large, we’re appealing to older white men and there are just a limited number of them, and anger and resentment are not a governing philosophy,” he told ABC’s “This Week.” “So you have to actually govern and do something.”

The senator said he disagrees with the White House’s “travel ban” and trade priorities, though he still voted in favor of tax cuts and other items on Mr. Trump’s agenda because he’s not going to spurn what he believes in out of spite.

And he’s not sure what special counsel Robert Mueller will turn up, saying the Trump campaign was “so chaotic” he’s not sure it was capable of colluding with Russia or anyone else, though he said the White House’s sensitivity to the ongoing probe is “troubling.”

He said if Mr. Trump does stand for reelection in 2020, a large swath of Republican voters will balk.

“I do believe if the president is running for reelection, if he continues on the path that he’s on, that that’s gonna leave a huge swath of voters looking for something else,” Mr. Flake said.

Asked if he might be that alternative in 2020, he said, “I don’t rule anything out, but it’s not in my plans.”

Mr. Flake said he sees promise in the defeat of Roy Moore, the GOP nominee who espoused extreme views and lost his Alabama Senate race amid allegations he pursued dates with teenage girls when he was a lawyer in his 30s.

Mr. Trump rallied to the Mr. Moore’s side before the election, following the footsteps of Mr. Bannon, whose influence Mr. Flake condemned.

“I hope it’s being marginalized. The last thing we need is to push that ultra-nationalist, ethno-nationalist, protectionist kind of element of the party,” he said of Mr. Bannon. “That’s not good for us.”