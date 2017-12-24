SIDNEY, Neb. (AP) - An investigation is under way after a freight train derailment in western Nebraska.

KSID Radio reports that no one was injured when the train derailed Sunday morning on the Union Pacific line west of Sidney, near the intersection of Highway 30.

Several railroad crossings were closed and blocked by the train.

The cause of the derailment is not known. It wasn’t immediately clear how many cars were off the tracks, or when the tracks would be cleared.

___

Information from: KSID-AM, http://www.ksidradio.com