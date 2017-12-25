A Los Angeles man proudly took credit Monday for sending Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin a box of excrement at the weekend and called on other practitioners of “political theater” to be “more aggressive” against Republicans.

Psychologist Robby Strong said in an interview with AL.com on Sunday night that he got the manure from a friend’s horse farm and told the Alabama news outlet that it protests the Citizens United free-speech decision and represents how “Republicans have done nothing for the American worker.”

“The thing I live by is a rule of transparency and I was exercising my First Amendment rights,” he told AL.com. “A few years ago when [a Supreme Court ruling] said that corporations are persons and money equals free speech, that is so absurd and my rule of thumb is now that if corporations are free speech, then so is horses***t.”

The incident, in which the gift-wrapped box of horse manure was left near the Treasury chief’s home, resulted in the involvement of the Los Angeles Police Department bomb squad and the Secret Service.

Still not enough for Mr. Strong though.

“The fact that [Republicans] can be so brazen and act with such impunity tells me that we have to be more brazen with our activism and maybe a bit more aggressive,” he told AL.com.

Mr. Strong presented to AL.com what the site called “convincing evidence” that he was the excrement-stirrer, although there was no official confirmation Monday afternoon.

The evidence included pictures of him posing with the gift box, a box of manure and a social-media solicit from before the police got involved for someone “to ride along and document my Secret Santa project. I’m going to hand deliver boxes of horse s**t to Steve Mnuchin over in Beverly Hills.”

“Mrs. Mnuchin & Trump, We’re returning the ‘gift’ of the Christmas tax bill. It’s bulls**t,” reads a letter posted by Mr. Strong to social media Saturday. “Warmest wishes, The American People. P.S. - Kiss Donald for me.”

Mr. Strong was proud of his actions and the involvement of the Secret Service.

“I just got interviewed by the Secret Service and I’ve now joined some of my heroes like Timothy Leary and Martin Luther King,” he told AL.com. Agents “just showed up in my yard.”

He also said he dropped off the box of manure in person because of legal limits on mailing waste materials.

“I kind of dodged that whole issue. Is there a law that you can’t drop off a box of poo? Not really,” Mr. Strong told AL.com.