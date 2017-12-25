WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Wichita State University plans to offer an online bachelor’s degree in homeland security, beginning next spring.

The Board of Regents on Wednesday approved the proposal to offer students an overview of homeland security with an emphasis on law enforcement operations.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports Wichita State officials said the four-year program is designed to appeal to people wanting homeland security jobs in law enforcement or private security companies.

In Kansas, two-year programs related to homeland security exist at Butler, Barton and Kansas City community colleges.

Kansans Wesleyan University in Salina offers a bachelor’s degree in homeland security that focuses on emergency management. Southwestern College in Winfield has a certificate program in homeland security.

Information from: The Topeka (Kan.) Capital-Journal, http://www.cjonline.com