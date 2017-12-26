Former President Barack Obamaappeared in a new video Sunday to support his movement aimed at inspiring young African-American men.

My Brother’s Keeper Alliance features Mr. Obama and a host of other famous faces including Chance the Rapper and NBA player Stephen Curry.

“I want you to know, you matter,” Mr. Obama says in the video. “There is nothing, not a single thing, that’s more important to the future of America than whether or not young people all across this country can achieve their dreams.”

Several of those featured in the spot, including Mr. Obama, also say, “I am my brother’s keeper.”

Mr. Obama launched the alliance in 2014 to create mentorship opportunities for African-American men across the country. The video was also sponsored in part by the Obama Foundation.