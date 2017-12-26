Rep. Debbie Dingell said Tuesday she’s willing to work with President Trump on issues, such as infrastructure, that they agree on.

“I’ve been very clear from the beginning that I will work with Donald Trump on anything that helps the working men and women of my district,” Ms. Dingell, Michigan Democrat, said on CNN.

She said she hopes infrastructure is an issue that Mr. Trump makes a priority in the new year, adding that it’s one Democrats also want to work on.

Ms. Dingell also said that fixing health care and lowering drug prices need to be a priority as well.

“People aren’t looking at these as Republican issues or Democratic issues. They’re issues that matter in America, and we’ve got to work together for working men and women in this country,” she said.

Ms. Dingell added that she doesn’t believe Mr. Trump wants to see people without access to health care, indicating there is an opening for negotiation.