President Trump predicted Tuesday that the parties will come together on a new health care plan after repealing part of Obamacare in the tax bill last week.

“Based on the fact that the very unfair and unpopular Individual Mandate has been terminated as part of our Tax Cut Bill, which essentially Repeals (over time) ObamaCare, the Democrats & Republicans will eventually come together and develop a great new HealthCare plan!” Mr. Trumptweeted.

The individual mandate, requiring everyone to purchase some form of health insurance, was repealed as part of the Republican tax plan that Mr. Trump signed into law last week, and it was among the most controversial parts of the Obamacare law.

Republicans tried unsuccessfully to repeal and replace Obamacare over the summer, but they could not come together around a plan.

Democrats were unwilling to work on any proposal that involved a repeal of Obamacare, but they have acknowledged the law needs to be amended to address rising premiums and a lack of options on the exchanges.