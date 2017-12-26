President Trump wished a happy Kwanzaa to those celebrating this week.

“Today marks the first day of Kwanzaa, a weeklong celebration of African-American heritage and culture,” Mr. Trump said in a statement Tuesday. “Together, let us celebrate during this joyous time the richness of the past and look with hope toward a brighter future. As families and friends join to light the Kinara, Melania and I extend our warmest wishes for a joyful holiday season and a prosperous year to come.”

The president is spending the day golfing at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, where he is spending the Christmas holiday. He said in a tweet Monday that he will be working through his time in Florida.