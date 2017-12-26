Rep. Francis Rooney said Tuesday that some federal agencies need to be “purged” of those biased against President Trump in order to know they have “a good, clean government.”

“I would like to see the directors of those agencies purge it and say, ‘look, we’ve got a lot of great agents, a lot of great lawyers here,’ those are the people that I want the American people to see and know the good works being done, not these people who are kind of the deep state,” Mr. Rooney, Florida Republican, said on MSNBC.

Mr. Rooney was referring to the situation at the FBI where an agent — Peter Strzok — was found to have an anti-Trump bias in text and email messages to his girlfriend. Mr. Strzok was supposed to work on special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, but was reassigned by Mr. Mueller when the messages were discovered.

Republicans have said there’s a larger problem within the FBI that needs to be addressed, pointing to former FBI Director James Comey’s investigation of Hillary Clinton during the presidential campaign, which resulted in no charges. They say Mr. Comey made the decision not to charge Mrs. Clinton prior to all the evidence being reviewed after a letter clearing her of wrongdoing was discovered before the investigation had concluded.