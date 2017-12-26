Evangelist Franklin Graham told Rosie O'Donnell to “clean up your mouth” and “put your faith and trust in Jesus Christ,” after the comedian told Speaker of the House Paul Ryan he’s going “straight to hell.”

“Rosie, you don’t have the keys to hell, but I know the One who does,” Mr. Graham said in a Facebook post on Tuesday. “And I can tell you who will be there. Hell is going to be filled with people who reject God’s offer of salvation and turned their backs on His laws and standards, refusing to repent.”

Mr. Graham encouraged Ms. O'Donnell to turn from her sins and put her faith in Jesus Christ.

“I hope one day you will put your faith and trust in Jesus Christ and let him heal your heart, clean up your mouth, and forgive your sins,” he said. “Do that today—you’ll never regret it.”

Ms. O'Donnell had a not-so-nice Christmas message for Mr. Ryan after he posted a video to Twitter on Monday.

paul ryan - don’t talk about Jesus after what u just did to our nation - u will go straight to hell u screwed up fake altar boy #JUDASmuchhttps://t.co/gJ8VreyxAX — ROSIE (@Rosie) December 25, 2017

It’s just the latest social media run-in for Ms. O'Donnell, a former host of ABC’s “The View.”

Last week, she told Ben Shapiro to “Suck my d—” after the conservative commentator suggested she should be investigated for offering to give Republican Sens. Susan Collins and Jeff Flake $2 million each to vote against the tax reform bill.

Mr. Shapiro reported the tweet as “harassment,” and Twitter ultimately deleted it. He also accused Ms. O’Donnell, a prominent gay-rights activist, of homophobia.