ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The New York National Guard says its honor guards are expected to have conducted more than 11,000 military funerals by the time 2017 ends.

The state Division of Military and Naval Affairs says the state’s Army and National Guard will have conducted 11,170 funerals by the end of the week. The majority, around 8,700, were conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Guard. The Air Guard’s Honor Guard handled the other 2,000-plus.

Last year the honor guards conducted just over 12,000 military funeral services. Officials say the number of funerals has declined because there are fewer World War II veterans left.

Under federal law, military veterans who received an honorable discharge from the armed force are eligible for military funeral honors.