Conservatives and Republicans who still oppose President Trump should rethink their cause, advises one veteran political expert — for the sake of the GOP and the crucial 2018 election ahead.

“It is time for the remaining Never Trumpers to apologize for a reason far more important than self-castigation or merely to make things ‘right.’ Donald Trump — whose initial victory was a shock, even, ironically, to those of us who predicted it — has compounded that shock by being astoundingly successful in his first year, especially at the conclusion. He’s a quick study, evidently. More conservative goals have been achieved or put in motion in eleven months than in any time in recent, or even distant, memory. It’s an astonishing reversal for our country accompanied by the beginnings of an economic boom,” wrote columnist Roger L. Simon, founder of PJ Media.

“But that same success is causing, it’s becoming increasingly clear, an equally determined, even virulent, reaction from the left. At first they too thought Trump was an ineffectual blowhard who would shoot himself in the foot, ultimately redounding to their advantage. Now that they have found that not to be the case, they are in a state of panic, fearing a defeat for their ideals that would set them back years, even decades. They cannot let this stand and are marshaling all their forces from the media to Hollywood to the academy, not to mention at least some of the investigative units of the FBI,” Mr. Simon continued.

“The next year seems poised to be an ideological duel as close to the death as we have seen in a long time. If the right does not win, the gains of 2017 will be stymied by the election of 2018 and completely washed away in 2020. It’s an all-hands-on-deck situation and we need the Never Trumpers’ help. We need — to borrow a hoary leftist term — a united front,” Mr. Simon said.

“A war is coming — you can almost feel it in the air. We should all pray that it will be non-violent and work hard to keep it that way. But we should also have our ideological troops ready and prepared for that imminent battle for the hearts and minds. It’s going to be pivotal. Never Trumpers, please join. Past disagreements will be instantly forgotten and your skills immediately welcomed. I think you can depend on that,” he advised.