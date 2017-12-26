President Trump on Tuesday slammed the repudiated Russia dossier that was funded by the Democratic Party and helped fuel investigations into whether his presidential campaign colluded with the Kremlin, calling it a “Crooked Hillary pile of garbage.”

Reacting to news reports about the FBI’s inability to defend the unverified dossier, Mr. Trump expressed his dismay at being targeted in the Justice Department’s Russia probe.

“WOW, @foxandfrlends ‘Dossier is bogus. Clinton Campaign, DNC funded Dossier. FBI CANNOT (after all of this time) VERIFY CLAIMS IN DOSSIER OF RUSSIA/TRUMP COLLUSION. FBI TAINTED,’” he wrote on Twitter. “And they used this Crooked Hillary pile of garbage as the basis for going after the Trump Campaign!”

The funding of the dossier was also linked to the campaign of 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, who he nicknamed “Crooked Hillary” during the race.

The FBI has declined to repudiate the Russia dossier but it has conceded the document’s major core charges of election collusion remain unsubstantiated, The Washington Times reported Tuesday.

The Russia probe has dogged Mr. Trump since before his election and has morphed into an investigation by Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller.

The investigations have yet to show collusion but have resulted in former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleading guilty to lying to federal agents and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his business partner Rick Gates being charged in a 12-count indictment that included money laundering and making false statements.