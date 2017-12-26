AMADO, Ariz. (AP) - A Tempe woman has been arrested at an immigration checkpoint in southern Arizona after authorities found three people hidden in the trunk of her car.

Authorities say the woman’s vehicle was flagged for a secondary inspection after she was stopped at the checkpoint along Interstate 19 on Saturday afternoon.

The search resulted in two men and a woman being found in the trunk. They ranged in age from 18 to 33 and were from Mexico and Guatemala.

Agents also found a loaded handgun in the vehicle.

The gun and the vehicle were seized, and the woman is facing human smuggling charges. The people found the trunk were processed for immigration violations.