Rep. Diane Black announced Wednesday that she intends to step down as chairman of the House Budget Committee to devote more time to her bid for governor.

“This why today I’m announcing that I will now step down as chairman of the House Budget Committee, while continuing to serve in Congress, to devote more attention to my next challenge: seeking the governorship of Tennessee,” Ms. Black, Tennessee Republican, said in an op-ed for FoxNews.com.

The Republican said that she’s accomplished her main goals on the Budget Committee, like tax reform, and decided now was a good time to step aside.

“As we enter a new era under a brand new tax law and as members begin crafting a budget for fiscal year 2019, I am confident the focus will remain on addressing unsustainable mandatory programs,” Ms. Black said in a statement.



Ms. Black took the seat earlier this year succeeding former Chairman Tom Price when he was confirmed to an administration post. She is the first woman to hold the title.