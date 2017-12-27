President Trump will meet with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg at the White House on Jan. 10, the White House announced Wednesday.

“President Trump looks forward to exchanging views on the bilateral ties between the United States and Norway, and how jointly to advance regional and global security, and economic prosperity,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.

Mr. Trump and Ms. Solberg are expected to discuss shared defense and security goals within NATO and the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, as well as trade and investment between the United States and Norway, said Ms. Sanders.

Ms. Solberg’s Conservative Party made gains in recent elections and she’s been able to consolidate power within the three-party coalition running the government.