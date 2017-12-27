President Trump visited Wednesday with first responders at a firehouse in Florida, thanking them for their job and giving himself a pat on the back for his own job on the surging economy.

“You do a fantastic job so we just wanted to thank you very much,” Mr. Trump told firefighters and paramedics during an unscheduled stop at the West Palm Beach fire department.

The president then turned to the economy, saying the tax-cut legislation he signed before Christmas will spur more growth in 2018.

“We took a big, big beautiful ship that we’re turning around, and a lot of good things are happening,” the president said. “The 401(k)s are doing well, the stocks are doing well.”

Mr. Trump, who is spending the holiday at his private resort, also said he has achieved “the all-time record for stopping ridiculous regulations.”

“We’re very proud of that, that’s one of the reasons stocks are up to record level,” he said.

The president again asserted that his administration got more legislation passed than any other president in his first year.

“We got a lot of legislation passed,” he said.