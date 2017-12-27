The future train station at the Western Wall could be named in honor of President Trump, according to Israel’s Transportation Minister Israel Katz.

“The Western Wall is the holiest place for the Jewish people, and I decided to call the train station that leads to it after President Trump following his historic and brave decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Israel,” Mr. Katz said in a statement to the Jerusalem Post.

Mr. Trump announced earlier this year that the U.S. would officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move the American embassy to the city in the future. The move was highly criticized around the world.

The plans for the station includes two underground stops with a tunnel running under the Old City. This part of Jerusalem is both historically and religiously significant for the three major world religions, and any disturbance is likely to cause controversy.

A spokesman for the Transportation Ministry in Israel added that the estimated cost is over $700 million and would not be finished for four years.