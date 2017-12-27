A singer and supporter of President Trump claimed Tuesday that she’s filed a sexual assault complaint against former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski.

Joy Villa, the performer who wore a “Make America Great Again” dress to this year’s Grammy Awards ceremony, said that Mr. Lewandowski slapped her on the buttocks at an event in Washington in November, The Associated Press reported. She said that she was hesitant to come forward because of backlash.

“I didn’t know him at all,” Ms. Villa told AP about Mr. Lewandowski. “I only knew him by reputation. He broke my trust.”

She reportedly called the police in Washington on Christmas Eve after friends urged her to come forward. She said they told her the action she described would be misdemeanor sexual assault rather than harassment.

Mr. Lewandowski hasn’t commented on the incident.