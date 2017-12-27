Two Loudoun County Sheriff’s deputies returned home from the hospital on Wednesday after being shot multiple times on Christmas Eve.

The two law enforcement officers responded to a 9-1-1 call on Sunday evening at 4 p.m. in Sterling.

Douglas V. Johnson, Jr. was arguing with his 19-year-old daughter before the shooting took place.

The deputies tried to de-escalate the situation for almost an hour when Mr. Johnson went upstairs, Loudon County Sheriff Mike Chapman said in a statement to reporters. According to Sheriff Chapman, the deputies feared Mr. Johnson was retrieving a weapon and followed him upstairs.

“From what we can gather—again, this is preliminary information—he reached for a gun. Almost simultaneously he was tased. As he was being apprehended, he managed to get several shots off,” Sheriff Chapman told local news outlet LoudounNow.

Mr. Johnson allegedly shot a female deputy in the leg, and a male deputy in the arm and the leg. A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office told The Washington Times that both law enforcement officers remained at Reston Hospital Center throughout the holiday until their release late Wednesday afternoon.

Police arrested Mr. Johnson and charged him with attempted capital murder. He is currently being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bail.