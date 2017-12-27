Rep. Mark Walker said Wednesday Republicans need to work on their delivery, especially in certain communities, heading into 2018.



“Our tone in impacting the different cultures and communities has to be one of heartfelt, not one of judgement, and I believe that’s where Republicans have to continue to move forward,” Mr. Walker, North Carolina Republican, said on CNN.

He added that Republicans are concerned about keeping the majority in Congress since history shows that the president’s party always losing seats in the midterm elections.

Mr. Walker is also the chairman of the conservative Republican Study Committee.