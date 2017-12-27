The Montgomery County Council approved Tuesday an emergency measure to allow residents to prepay their 2018 property taxes.

The move was a new tax-cut law that caps at a total of $10,000 deductions for state and local property taxes and charitable contributions. President Trump signed the law Friday.

The council voted to allow residents to prepay their 2018 taxes now before the deduction cap applies.

Payments must be mailed by Dec. 31. The tax-cut law goes into effect on Jan. 1.

The county’s Finance Department said residents can pay by cash or check, and encourages residents to mail their payments. The Finance Department posted a checklist of documents property owners need to submit the pre-payment.

Other jurisdictions have accepted property tax prepayments for years, including the District and Alexandria, as well as Fairfax, Loudoun and Arlington counties. Howard County announced last week its residents could prepay their 2018 property tax.