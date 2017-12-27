CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A group called Inspire West Virginia and the Secretary of State are honoring high school students who helped register more than 3,100 young voters.

The group will recognize 49 student leaders and the schools that registered all eligible seniors. They will be honored during Inspire WV’s high school day at the state legislature on Jan. 8.

This year, with help from the state office and county clerks, the students registered 3,147 seniors to vote, according to a release from Inspire WV.

Inspire WV is a program of Inspire US, a national nonprofit, nonpartisan youth vote organization. The state chapter works with about 37 high schools in 25 counties.