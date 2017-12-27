The Republican National Committee is on track to raise $130 million in 2017 with Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel topping her predecessors’ fundraising totals for any off-year election cycle.

Mrs. McDaniel, the second woman ever to hold the job, made fundraising her top priority in 2017 after a tough presidential cycle gained the party a surprising White House victory.

“It’s a rewarding, though sometimes grueling job, but fighting for a party and president I believe in makes it all worthwhile,” Mrs. McDaniel said.

The RNC has already raised over $120 million, according to their latest filing, and one insider says the party is on track to finish out 2017 with strong totals.

While the monumental total is credited in part to small-dollar donations in support of President Trump, Ms. McDaniel has logged 88,000 miles for fundraising and remains in constant contact with donors, according to one Republican insider.

But the RNC also pushed digital fundraising with more than 1 million new email addresses gained in the final months — and final fundraising quarter — of the year. Party strategists predict that she’s on track to double the small-dollar database that raised over $250 million for Mr. Trump in 2016.

“A huge reason why Ronna’s been a strong leader is because she never loses sight of what we are trying to accomplish,” said Elliot Broidy, RNC deputy national chairman. “She promotes the president, she pushes our conservative agenda and she keeps the pillars of the Republican Party at the forefront at all times

The national party compares far better than their Democratic counterparts, who continue to lag in fundraising while still carrying over $2 million in debt.

The Democratic National Committee has raised over $60 million this year, according to the latest filings, but carries $2.6 million in debt. The committee has made strides to pay off their debt, which was at $4 million in September, after accusations of mismanagement on the part of former DNC Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

Democrats have seen positive fundraising results on the congressional level, however, with several months of off-year record breaking totals.

The Democratic National Campaign Committee beat their Republican counterparts by $3 million in November, raising nearly $7 million for the month. The National Republican Congressional Committee raised $3.8 million in November.