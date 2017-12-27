Much of the political media remains on anti-Trump patrol, offering a daily supply of hostile press coverage of President Trump, his administration and his policy. Two extensive Media Research Center studies say that 90 percent of the Trump-related coverage has been negative since his inauguration almost a year ago.

Lifestyle magazines have joined the fray.

“Heretofore non-political, nonpartisan lifestyle magazines are peppered these days with random Trump-bashing posts,” reported John Daniel Davidson, a senior correspondent for The Federalist.com.

He cited Men’s Journal, Men’s Health, Golf Digest, Teen Vogue and event Architectural Digest among the newly realized critics of Mr. Trump which went after his food choices, weight, immigration policy and tax plans. The coverage also appears in unlikely places.

“Look, I might be covering an ice-fishing tournament in Minnesota, but like all decent people on the coasts, I hate Trump,” wrote Ian Frasier, a writer for Outside magazine who was covering rods, reels and fish at the time.

“Inserting random anti-Trump commentary into an otherwise anodyne feature story about ice-fishing in an outdoors magazine is a typical example of politics becoming an all-encompassing black hole of cultural outrage and virtue-signaling in the age of Trump,’ noted Mr. Davidson.

“It’s also ugly and condescending, and its aggregate effect on our civic culture — not just from this one magazine but from all the media outlets that now engage in this sort of thing — will be to corrode our civic life, cheapen our political discourse, and strain the bonds of brotherhood we should feel for our countrymen,” he said.