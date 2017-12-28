HONOLULU (AP) - Wildlife conservationists and the Navy have moved more than 20 Laysan albatross eggs to Oahu from a naval facility on Kauai, aiming to reduce the risk of aircraft striking the federally protected birds.

Officials say the eggs were located in a nesting colony near the airstrip at the Pacific Missile Range Facility on the west side of Kauai, where the birds have been nesting for decades.

Officials say a Navy aircraft recently transported the eggs in a foam-padded cooler functioning as an incubator to another nesting colony in the Kaena Point Natural Area Reserve.

Officials say Laysan albatross at Kaena Point will serve as surrogate parents for the eggs that are expected to hatch in a couple of months.