U2 frontman Bono has come under fire for complaining that mainstream music has become too “girly.”

Paul Hewson, the Irish singer better known as Bono, made the remark in an interview published by Rolling Stone on Wednesday, spurring cries of sexism.

“I think music has gotten very girly. And there are some good things about that, but hip-hop is the only place for young male anger at the moment — and that’s not good,” Bono said.

“When I was 16, I had a lot of anger in me. You need to find a place for it and for guitars, whether it is with a drum machine — I don’t care. The moment something becomes preserved, it is [expletive] over. You might as well put it in formaldehyde. In the end, what is rock & roll? Rage is at the heart of it. Some great rock & roll tends to have that, which is why the Who were such a great band. Or Pearl Jam,” Bono said.

His comment quickly made waves online and triggered heated reactions across social media.

“Because women are finally being represented in the music industry, he thinks it’s now getting ‘too girly.’ No mate, it’s been ‘too manly’ for much too long. Sort your thinking out,” tweeted musician Billy Lunn.

“Poor Bono and all that suppressed rage he must have what with being a white, middle aged, exceptionally wealthy man,” tweeted Irish author Claire Allan. “PS Bono, ‘girls’ can get a bit ragey too. You’ve just never listened - or maybe you’ve not be able to hear what with having your head rammed up your own colon.”

Bono, 57, co-founded U2 in 1976 with bassist Adam Clayton, drummer Larry Mullen and guitarist David Evans, known professionally as the Edge. The band has since sold over 175 million records worldwide, making the group one of the most successful in modern recording history.

Male hip-hop artist Eminem currently has the No. 1 album in the country, according to the latest Billboard 200 chart, followed in second place by female pop singer Taylor Swift. The 2017 Grammy Awards for album, record and song of the year, meanwhile, were awarded in February to a female artist: British singer Adele.