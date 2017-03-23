Rep. Charlie Dent said Thursday that President Trump was among the factors in his decision to leave.

“I’d say the president was a factor but not the factor for me deciding to leave,” Mr. Dent, Pennsylvania Republican, said on CNN. “I’ve been thinking about leaving Congress since 2013, ever since the government shutdown. I really thought it might be time to move on.”

He announced earlier this year that he would not seek another term in 2018 and would return to private life. Mr. Dent said his colleagues are aware of the challenges they face, not only because of Mr. Trump’s unpopularity, but because of the historic challenges for the president’s party in the midterms.



So far, at least 24 Republicans have resigned this year or plan to either retire or seek other office. Among them, 13 are retiring outright with no plans to continue in politics for the foreseeable future.