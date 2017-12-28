NEW YORK (AP) - The corruption trial of a former aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (KWOH’-moh) is being postponed for a couple of weeks so defense lawyers can do more preparation.

A federal judge said Thursday that the trial of longtime Cuomo adviser Joe Percoco and three other men will start Jan. 22. That’s two weeks later than had been planned.

Defense lawyers said they needed more time to study some late-arriving documents.

Percoco and his co-defendants are charged with bid-rigging and bribery related to state economic development projects. The defendants have pleaded not guilty.

Percoco is from South Salem. He was Cuomo’s executive deputy secretary and one of his most loyal advisers.

The Democratic governor is not accused of wrongdoing and says he knew nothing of the alleged crimes.