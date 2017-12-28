Rep. Diane Black said Thursday that both parties will be held responsible for Obamacare in 2018, not just Republicans.

“They’re holding all of us responsible right now,” Ms. Black, Tennessee Republican, said on Fox News.

Ms. Black announced earlier this week that she will step down from her role as House Budget chairwoman to focus more time on her gubernatorial bid. She will remain in Congress, however, while campaigning for governor.

She said that the issue of Obamacare will be part of the budget battle, but argued that the federal government should be less involved in the solution.

“I know that it will work if we just get out of the way and allow the market to work,” Ms. Black said.

Republicans failed to pass a full repeal-and-replace plan earlier this year, but they did repeal the individual mandate in the tax plan.