MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Bipartisan co-chairs of the Wisconsin Ethics Commission have written the Republican leader of the state Senate asking for a confirmation hearing for the agency’s administrator.

Republican Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald has called for administrator Brian Bell’s resignation, citing concerns over what he said are partisan influences leftover from when Bell worked for the former Government Accountability Board.

Commission co-chairs David Halbrooks and Katie McCallum on Thursday told Fitzgerald that the panel stands behind Bell and asked for a public hearing on his confirmation. Fitzgerald has threatened to call a vote to reject Bell’s confirmation, a move Fitzgerald says would force him out.

Fitzgerald and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos have also called on Elections Commission administrator Michael Haas to resign. He’s refused and accused them of slander.