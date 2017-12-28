INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Members of an Indiana National Guard unit based in Kokomo are being deployed to Kuwait.

National Guard officials say about 250 members of the 38th Sustainment Brigade will be recognized during a departure ceremony on Tuesday at the Kokomo Event Center. The soldiers will be performing operations in countries such as Kuwait, Jordan, Iraq and Syria.

Indiana Adjutant Gen. Courtney Carr is expected to attend the ceremony, as will Gov. Eric Holcomb and U.S. Sens. Joe Donnelly and Todd Young.

The brigade is led by Col. Kimberly Martindale of Indianapolis and Command Sgt. Maj. Scott Andrews of Monticello.

The unit’s next stop is Fort Hood, Texas, for additional training before the troops are sent overseas.