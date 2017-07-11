An attorney for white nationalist Jason Kessler, the organizer of the infamous Aug. 12 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, has asked a local judge for a change of venue in anticipation of his client standing trial for perjury in 2018.

Michael Hallahan, Mr. Kessler’s attorney, said “negative news coverage” concerning his client has precluded him from having a fair trial near Charlottesville, the city’s Daily Progress newspaper reported, following Wednesday’s status hearing in Albemarle County Circuit Court.

Circuit Judge Cheryl Higgins has set a Jan. 19 hearing to weigh the venue change request, according to the court docket.

Mr. Kessler, 34, was the main architect of the far-right “Unite the Right” demonstration that notoriously descended into chaos upon clashes breaking out between participants and counterprotesters. The event attracted neo-Nazis, Klansmen and other white supremacists.

Three people died in connection with the event, including two state troopers and a counterprotester, Heather Heyer.

A grand jury convened in surrounding Albemarle County returned a single-count indictment against Mr. Kessler two months later in connection with an unrelated incident predating “Unite the Right.” Mr. Kessler had alleged he was assaulted on Jan. 22 in downtown Charlottesville while petitioning to remove a politician from the city council, but investigators disproved his claim after obtaining surveillance camera footage that depicted Mr. Kessler as the aggressor.

Mr. Kessler was subsequently charged with one count of felony perjury in connection with lying to a magistrate about the assault, and he faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $2,500 if he’s convicted at trial.

Mr. Kessler did not immediately reply to an email seeking comment.

Thousands of people descended on downtown Charlottesville to either protest or participate in Mr. Kessler’s “Unite the Right” demonstration, according to police. Clashes broke out between both sides before the event officially began, and an Ohio man later drove his car into a crowd of counterprotesters, killing Heyer and injuring 19 others, according to authorities. The vehicle’s driver, James Alex Fields Jr., has been charged with murder and is expected to stand trial next year.

Two Virginia troopers also died in a helicopter crash while attempting to monitor “Unite the Right,” according to police.