CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) - Eastern New Mexico law enforcement officials are searching for a man suspected of assaulting one diary worker and pointing a gun at another.

Roosevelt County Sheriff Malin Parker declined to provide the name of the dairy or the location.

Parker says the motivation was apparently robbery.

Nothing was taken.

The Eastern New Mexico News reports one man entered a milking barn early Sunday with a gun in hand and battered one worker before leaving with another man.

Parker believes both men fled the scene after realizing they were not going to steal anything valuable.

Parker says the dairy worker who was hit has been treated for “fairly significant injuries.”

He called the incident a “fairly stupid crime.”

