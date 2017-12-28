PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Problems with overhead wires that run above Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority trains have disrupted service and are causing delays of up to 30 minutes in the Philadelphia region.

A SEPTA spokesman says maintenance crews are working on the power lines to try to figure out what caused the issues Thursday morning.

Service on the Chestnut Hill East Line was suspended.

The railway spokesman says the wire problems occurred near the Temple University Station and the Wayne Junction Station.