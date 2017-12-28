President Trump slammed Vanity Fair on Thursday for walking back their video criticizing Hillary Clinton.

The magazine took aim at Mrs. Clinton in a video begging her to not run for president again and to stop explaining her 2016 loss to Mr. Trump, but later apologized for the video amid backlash, calling it an attempt at humor that “missed the mark.”

Mr. Trump, who himself has taken umbrage with Vanity Fair’s coverage of him, lambasted the publication’s apology for the video.

“Vanity Fair, which looks like it is on its last legs, is bending over backwards in apologizing for the minor hit they took at Crooked H,” the president tweeted. “Anna Wintour, who was all set to be Amb to Court of St James’s & a big fundraiser for CH, is beside herself in grief & begging for forgiveness!”

Ms. Wintour is the editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine, which along with Vanity Fair is published by Condé Nast.