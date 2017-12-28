Steve Bannon and his website Breitbart have severed ties with the man challenging House Speaker Paul D. Ryan after the candidate appeared on a white nationalist podcast, CNN reported Wednesday.

“Nehlen is dead to us,” Arthur Schwartz, an adviser to Mr. Bannon, said to the network, referring to Paul Nehlen.

Mr. Nehlen, Wisconsin Republican, challenged Mr. Ryan in 2016 and lost by a substantial margin, earning just 16 percent of the vote. He decided to run again in 2018, however, after Mr. Bannon said he would back anti-establishment candidates who ran against GOP incumbents.

Mr. Nehlen is an active Twitter user using controversial hashtags like “ItsOkayToBeWhite,” but Breitbart continued to give him favorable coverage until recently. Although the website has yet to criticism him, CNN reports there have been no recent articles posted about Mr. Nehlen on the website.

When reached for comment by CNN, Mr. Nehlen said he has been “attacked by globalists from both parties” and will continue to “stand strong.”